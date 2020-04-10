Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after buying an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,493,000 after buying an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $40.38 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.