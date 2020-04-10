Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,926 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

