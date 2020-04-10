Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd alerts:

NYSE GER opened at $0.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.