Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AerCap by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

