ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.42%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

