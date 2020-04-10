Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,956 Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BUI opened at $18.84 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

