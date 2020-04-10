Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,274 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,155 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,543,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 645,983 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,017,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 533,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $12.79 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

