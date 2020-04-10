Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,710 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

EWU opened at $24.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

