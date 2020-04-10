Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.