Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $610,000 Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

