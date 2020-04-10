Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 78,310 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 78,310 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles bought 7,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF)

