Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,973 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

