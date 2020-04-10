Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Position Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCM opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.23. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

