Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the third quarter valued at $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

VCV opened at $11.57 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

