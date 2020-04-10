Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

