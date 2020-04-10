Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $894.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.