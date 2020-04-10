Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,237,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,902,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after acquiring an additional 103,647 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

