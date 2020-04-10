Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,345,000 after acquiring an additional 449,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,503,000 after acquiring an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 425,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $117.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

