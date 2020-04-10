Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.19.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

