Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SCSC opened at $23.37 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

