Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 997,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 190,974 shares.The stock last traded at $1.46 and had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.41). Equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 3,039,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 207,012 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

