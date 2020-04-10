Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 997,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the previous session’s volume of 190,974 shares.The stock last traded at $1.46 and had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.41). Equities analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 3,039,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $4,620,061.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 207,012 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Sees Strong Trading Volume
Idera Pharmaceuticals Sees Strong Trading Volume
Medifocus Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01
Medifocus Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01
AdaptHealth Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.25
AdaptHealth Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report