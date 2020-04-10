Medifocus (CVE:MFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Medifocus Inc. (CVE:MFS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$563,221.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Medifocus (CVE:MFS)

Medifocus Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Larson Financial Group LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in BP plc
Larson Financial Group LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in BP plc
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,152 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,152 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $569,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $569,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report