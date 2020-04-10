Medifocus (CVE:MFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Medifocus Inc. (CVE:MFS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$563,221.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Medifocus (CVE:MFS)

Medifocus Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue.

