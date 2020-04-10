AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.25

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 95742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $757.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $4,315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

