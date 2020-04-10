Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at $735,171,599.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury General by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercury General by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

