Hexavest Inc. Acquires 127,034 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7,279.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,034 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $192.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.10.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.