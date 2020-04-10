Hexavest Inc. Has $23.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302,284 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
