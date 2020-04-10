Hexavest Inc. Has $23.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302,284 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.