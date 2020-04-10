Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of LK stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

