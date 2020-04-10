Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,572 AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

In other news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,834 shares of company stock worth $9,237,908. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.