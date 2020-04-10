Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,795 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $4.94 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

