Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,185 China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Telecom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of China Telecom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHA stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. China Telecom Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

