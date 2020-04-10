Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aramark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Aramark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

