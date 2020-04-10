MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.25. MFA FINL INC/SH shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 50,680,053 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.40%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

