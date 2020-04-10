Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.38 Million Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

