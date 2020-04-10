Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Simmons First National worth $39,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,427,000 after acquiring an additional 467,496 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $8,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.