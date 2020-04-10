PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POL. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

POL stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

