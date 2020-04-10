Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 4,805 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.52% of Marcus worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Marcus by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.