Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,635 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 80,178 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of LSCC opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

