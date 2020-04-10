FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anterix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Anterix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. Anterix Inc has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.