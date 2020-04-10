Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Talos Energy worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Talos Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.