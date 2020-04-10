FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $214,000 in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 462,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

