FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $214,000 in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 462,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Larson Financial Group LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in BP plc
Larson Financial Group LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in BP plc
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,152 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,152 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $569,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $569,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report