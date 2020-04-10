Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes $3.59 Million Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $876.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

