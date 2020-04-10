FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68. Canon Inc has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

