Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $3.18 Million Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

