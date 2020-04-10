Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 84,718 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nutrien worth $40,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NTR opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

