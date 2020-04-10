IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $79,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after acquiring an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,531.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Shares of IEX opened at $151.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

