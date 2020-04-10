Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,256 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

