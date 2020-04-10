Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $192.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

In other news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

