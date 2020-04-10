Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 466 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,013,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKK stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $226.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0594 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.