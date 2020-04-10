Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

NUSC opened at $23.47 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

