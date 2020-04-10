Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

NUSC opened at $23.47 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IDEX Co. Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
IDEX Co. Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,256 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,256 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 466 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 466 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report