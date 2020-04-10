Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $631,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

